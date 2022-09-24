WATCH! SHOCK VIDEO! Colorado Police Leave Female Road Rage Suspect In Cruiser ON Railroad Tracks. Can YOU Guess What Happens NEXT?

A female suspect is lucky to be alive after a police patrol car she was in was struck by a train after the arresting officer left the vehicle parked on railroad tracks.



Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 20, from Greeley, Colo., had been pulled over by Platteville Police in connection to a road-rage incident last week involving a gun.



Upon seeing her white pickup truck, officers pulled her over at a railroad crossing.



Rios-Gonzalez was ordered out of her vehicle at gunpoint and made to kneel while officers placed her in handcuffs.



She was then sat in the back of a police car while officers carried out various checks, seemingly oblivious to their precarious position.



From out of nowhere, the horn of a railroad train can be heard together with its lights.



Seconds later an officer can be heard shouting at his co-worker, 'move your car, stay back!'



Well you can guess what happens next.



