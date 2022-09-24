WATCH! SHOCK VIDEO! Colorado Police Leave Female Road Rage Suspect In Cruiser ON Railroad Tracks. Can YOU Guess What Happens NEXT?

Agent001 submitted on 9/24/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:23:15 AM

Views : 400 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A female suspect is lucky to be alive after a police patrol car she was in was struck by a train after the arresting officer left the vehicle parked on railroad tracks.

Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 20, from Greeley, Colo., had been pulled over by Platteville Police in connection to a road-rage incident last week involving a gun.

Upon seeing her white pickup truck, officers pulled her over at a railroad crossing.

Rios-Gonzalez was ordered out of her vehicle at gunpoint and made to kneel while officers placed her in handcuffs.

She was then sat in the back of a police car while officers carried out various checks, seemingly oblivious to their precarious position.

From out of nowhere, the horn of a railroad train can be heard together with its lights.

Seconds later an officer can be heard shouting at his co-worker, 'move your car, stay back!'

Well you can guess what happens next.

Full article at the link...




WATCH! SHOCK VIDEO! Colorado Police Leave Female Road Rage Suspect In Cruiser ON Railroad Tracks. Can YOU Guess What Happens NEXT?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)