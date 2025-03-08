WATCH! SHOCKER! More And More Climate Alarmists Are Being Exposed For Peddling MYTHS.

The New York Times recently published a story claiming climate change is devastating coffee production, painting a dire picture to fuel alarmist narratives. Conveniently, they omitted a critical fact: global coffee production has been increasing almost every year. According to the International Coffee Organization, global output rose from 159 million bags in 2019 to 174 million in 2022, with projections for continued growth. Why leave this out? Because fear sells, and alarmists rely on it to push for costly, bloated government schemes that drain taxpayer money under the guise of "saving the planet."



This isn’t an isolated case. Climate alarmists often peddle myths to manipulate public perception. One common claim is that rising sea levels will soon submerge coastal cities. Yet, data from NASA shows global sea level rise is only about 3.7 mm per year, a manageable rate that’s been consistent for decades, not the apocalyptic flooding they hype. Another myth is that extreme weather events are skyrocketing due to climate change. However, NOAA’s own records show no significant increase in hurricanes or tornadoes over the past century when adjusted for population growth and better reporting.



Alarmists also exaggerate polar ice melt, ignoring that Antarctic ice mass has remained stable or even grown in some areas, per recent studies. These distortions aren’t about science—they’re about control, pushing for centralized policies that erode freedoms while funneling billions into unproven “green” initiatives. The truth? The climate is complex, and their myths are unraveling fast.











