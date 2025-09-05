WATCH! SILLY WABBIT! NO Weapon Shall PROSPER Against ELON And TRUMP? Even A TANK?!

In a plot twist worthy of a M. Night Shyamalan flick, a group of protesters called Led By Donkeys tried to dunk on Elon Musk and Tesla with a WWII Sherman tank. Their plan? Squash a Tesla Model 3 flatter than a pancake to protest Musk’s politics. Spoiler alert: the only thing flattened was their credibility.



Picture this: a 40-ton tank, built to crush Nazis, rumbles toward a shiny Model 3. The crowd holds its breath, expecting a metallic massacre. But when the dust settles, the Tesla’s like, “Bruh, is that all you got?” Doors intact, undercarriage unscathed, and the cabin looking like it could still host a road-trip karaoke session. It’s the automotive equivalent of shrugging off a punch from Mike Tyson.



Led By Donkeys, true to their name, didn’t just miss the mark—they accidentally handed Tesla the ultimate flex. Social media exploded with memes: “Tesla: 1, Tank: 0,” and “Elon’s cars are tougher than your average dictator.” Critics, jaws on the floor, muttered, “Okay, fine, that EV could probably survive my commute and a zombie apocalypse.”



The irony? This stunt was meant to bury Musk’s rep, but it turned into a glowing endorsement. Forget crash test dummies—Tesla’s now got tank-crush certification. Dealerships are probably printing “Tank-Proof Guarantee” stickers as we speak. Meanwhile, Led By Donkeys are left eating crow, their grand protest reduced to a viral ad for the very company they despise. Somewhere, Elon’s sipping a latte, tweeting, “Thanks for the free promo, Donkeys!” Moral of the story? If you’re gonna take a swing at Tesla, maybe don’t bring a tank to a durability fight.









Led By Donkeys rolled a WWII Sherman tank over a Tesla Model 3 to slam Musk’s politics - but true to their name, they… https://t.co/hnZZuIsxZ6 pic.twitter.com/lWBPp5CWia — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 9, 2025



