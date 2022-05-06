WATCH! SIX People In A Tesla Model X Plaid DRAG A Porsche 992 Carrying Only The Driver. WHO WINS?

Agent001 submitted on 6/5/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:08:47 AM
Views : 530 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com
We put 6 people in the Tesla Model X Plaid and race the quickest Porsche currently in production, the Porsche 992 Turbo S down the 1/4 mile.WHO wins?WATCH!
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
— Agent001 (View Profile)
