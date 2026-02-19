WATCH! SOMEDAY, He'll Be A CEO! Genius Move To BEAT The Car Rental Companies?

In a tale that's equal parts ingenuity and rebellion against skyrocketing prices, a young tourist named Zeke Roman turned a potential vacation nightmare into a triumphant hack. Landing in Kona, Hawaii, with his buddies for what should have been a relaxing getaway, Zeke was hit with sticker shock at the car rental counters. Quotes for a mere four-day rental soared to nearly $3,000 including taxes—more than their entire Airbnb booking. But instead of grudgingly forking over the cash or settling for public transport, this quick-witted kid flipped the script in a way that screams future CEO material.



Zeke, a TikTok creator known for his adventurous and humorous content, didn't panic. He whipped out his phone and dove into Facebook Marketplace, the go-to spot for local deals. Within moments, he spotted a beat-up 2007 Mazda CX-7 Sport SUV listed for just $800. "Gold," as the ad proclaimed, this rusty relic was far from luxurious, but it ran, had wheels, and came with no strings attached. Zeke filmed the entire saga—from scrolling through exorbitant Turo listings showing Teslas and Lincolns at $2,500+ to the cash handover and key exchange. The video, which has since gone viral on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), captures his wide-eyed excitement and cheeky grins as he and his friends pile into their new ride under Hawaii's sunny skies.



What makes Zeke so clever? It's the sheer resourcefulness. In an era where rental companies capitalize on high demand—blame it on post-pandemic tourism booms, supply shortages, or alleged price gouging—he bypassed the middleman entirely. Buying a car outright saved them thousands, turned their trip into an epic story, and even included a plan to "give it away" before flying home, avoiding resale hassles. No insurance woes (they likely sorted short-term coverage), no mileage limits, just pure freedom. Critics in the comments called it clickbait, pointing to cheaper rentals like $80/day options or $457 for a week at Budget. But Zeke's move highlights a bigger point: when systems feel rigged, smart folks innovate around them.



This isn't just a one-off prank; it's the kind of bold, entrepreneurial thinking that builds empires. Zeke's ability to spot opportunity in chaos, leverage social media for virality, and execute under pressure echoes the stories of tech moguls who started in garages. Someday, we might see him at the helm of a disruptive startup—perhaps one revolutionizing travel or auto sales. For now, his Hawaii hack inspires budget travelers everywhere: think outside the rental lot. In a world of inflated costs, Zeke Roman proved that cleverness is the ultimate currency.















