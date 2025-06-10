WATCH! SOMETHING ABOUT MARY: Cadillac Dealer Insider DISHES The TRUTH On GM And The EV Nightmares.

At a local Cadillac dealership, the manager shared insights on electric vehicles (EVs) and GM’s approach with dealers, reflecting challenges in the EV market. He noted that while Cadillac’s EVs, like the Lyriq, boast impressive tech and design, issues like battery range inconsistency and charging infrastructure gaps frustrate customers.



Some buyers report real-world ranges falling short of advertised figures, especially in colder climates. The dealer also mentioned GM’s push for dealers to invest heavily in EV training and showroom upgrades, which strains smaller dealerships’ budgets. GM’s “Mary leading” strategy—referring to CEO Mary Barra’s vision—emphasizes an all-electric future, but the dealer feels GM underestimates the transition’s complexity.



Slow inventory turnover for EVs compared to gas models and limited service expertise add to the strain. He believes GM’s aggressive timeline overlooks practical hurdles, risking dealer and customer dissatisfaction.











Cadillac dealer discusses with me some of the specific issues he has seen with EVs and GM's approach with dealers. I guess this is "Mary leading". pic.twitter.com/6FlYWcXXHO — JC Christopher (@JohnChr08117285) October 5, 2025



