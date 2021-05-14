WATCH: SPIED 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Caught With Active Rear Wing

Active aerodynamics have become quite common on road-going cars, especially performance-oriented ones. This tech gives the car the ability to change its shape when needed, providing maximum downforce or maximum slipperiness for maximum performance. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that one of Porsche’s super machines sports the tech, as a new video appears to show the active rear wing in action on the upcoming 911 GT3 RS. The video shows the coupe cruising on the highway, but the important part happens just before the video ends when the rear wing changes shape. The video isn’t the greatest quality, but the changing wing is clearly visible. However, it’s difficult to determine what exactly it’s doing. It looks like it’s similar to the DRS (Drag Reduction System) found on Formula 1 cars, but we’d need a closer look to be certain of its entire function, as it looks to be functioning as an airbrake in this instance.







