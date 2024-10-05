WATCH! SPLASHDOWN IN THE RIO GRANDE! Drug Dealer Gets The SMUGGLER'S BLUES And Has To Evade Police

Texas DPS recently released footage of a shocking incident where a criminal plunged a truck into the Rio Grande River and escaped to Mexico. This event has brought renewed attention to the security challenges along the southern border and the implications of such actions on American safety. Critics argue that the Biden administration's approach to border security has been insufficient, allowing Mexican cartels to expand their operations and conduct increasingly sophisticated criminal activities. These advanced operations pose a significant threat to both American citizens and migrants attempting to cross the border, as well as contributing to the broader issue of drug trafficking and human smuggling. The incident underscores the urgent need for a more robust and comprehensive border security strategy to address these growing concerns.









