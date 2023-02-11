WATCH: SQUEAK, RATTLE, AND ROLL! So Lucid Quality ISN'T As Good After All?

Agent001 submitted on 11/2/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:48:36 PM
The clock is ticking for Lucid.Apparently @LucidMotors build quality ain't so good after all. pic.twitter.com/ZkXEuJ1Zfl— Matt Wallace (@MattWallace1701) November 2, 2023
Apparently @LucidMotors build quality ain’t so good after all. pic.twitter.com/ZkXEuJ1Zfl
