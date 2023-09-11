WATCH! STAY VIGILANT SPIES! CHICAGO CARJACKERS NOW Making HOUSE CALLS!

Surveillance cameras captured the harrowing incident as, last Thursday evening, two armed men seized a woman at gunpoint in her backyard, carjacking and robbing her. Chicago police have yet to announce any arrests in connection with this alarming crime.



The 46-year-old victim had just returned home after parking in her detached garage in the 9300 block of South Pleasant Avenue around 8:45 p.m. In a video posted at the conclusion of this narrative, her daughter is seen exiting the garage and heading toward the house, with her mother following closely.



As the victim approaches the house, two men sprint up the driveway and forcefully knock her to the ground. One assailant snatches her purse and rummages through it while the other holds a gun to the fallen woman, demanding her keys amid her screams.







2 black males violently carjack the victim at gunpoint for a black Audi A8.



Despite jumping into the family's black Audi, the offenders encounter difficulty starting the vehicle, as per a source. Eventually, they drive away after a family member of the victims assists them in operating the car.

Ald. Matthew O’Shea (19th) disseminated descriptions of the perpetrators via email to his constituents: two males clad in black clothing, with one wearing a red scarf. Both individuals were reported to be armed with handguns.



While reports of robberies have increased by 25% citywide compared to last year, incidents in the Morgan Park (22nd) District, encompassing Beverly, have decreased by 6%. However, in comparison to 2019, the district's robberies have risen by 24%, contrasting with a 38% increase for the entire city.



