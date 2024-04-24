WATCH! STUD Or DUD? It's FINALLY Here! The ELECTRIC Mercedes G580 EQ.

The Mercedes G-Class G580 EQ has made a grand entrance into the automotive world, showcasing Mercedes-Benz's commitment to merging luxury, off-road capability, and environmental consciousness in a single electric package. Unveiled in Beverly Hills, CA, this all-electric G-Class, dubbed the "G580 with EQ Technology," boasts impressive features that elevate its performance both on and off the road.

Equipped with four individual motors, the G580 with EQ Technology delivers a whopping 587 horsepower and 1,164 Nm of torque, powered by a 116 kWh battery that offers a range of 473 km (WLTP). The vehicle's virtual diff locks, achieved through torque vectoring, enable it to execute a unique G-Turn, where it rotates in its own length, adding to its agility and off-road prowess.

The G580 with EQ Technology also features an aerodynamically sculpted bonnet, reducing its drag coefficient to 0.44, and a transparent hood for improved visibility. With an additional 0.3 inches of ground clearance and a fording depth of 850mm, this electric G-Class is designed to conquer challenging terrains with ease.

Mercedes-Benz has made a bold statement with the G580 with EQ Technology, proving that the legendary G-Class's capabilities can be enhanced and expanded without compromising its iconic design and performance.








