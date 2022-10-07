WATCH! SUPERMOM Risks Life Hanging Onto The HOOD Of Her SUV During CARJACKING While Kidnapper Speeds Away!

A New Mexico mom, acting on instinct, was caught on camera clinging to the hood of her Hyundai Santa Fe to try to stop a carjacker who had taken off with her 11-month-old son and six-year-old autistic daughter.



Surveillance video shows Melody Maldonado, a 33-year-old librarian from Hobbs, New Mexico, clinging to the front of the car as it speeds down East Navajo Drive at about 8.30pm on Independence Day.



Ms. Maldonado was eventually thrown from the hood of the car, and broke her foot. However, despite her injury she still sprinted to a nearby convenience store where she called for help.



The kids (one autistic) were found by police.



Watch!







