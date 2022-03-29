WATCH: Salt Lake City Police Stop Driver Going Over 100 MPH Taking His 6 Year Old To School

A driver in Salt Lake City, Utah was stopped by police late last week after being caught speeding down a highway at 108 mph (174 km/h).



Dashcam footage from the police cruiser shows the white sedan speed past the officer and other vehicles while in the HOV lane. The police quickly started to pursue the driver.



When the officer did manage to stop the driver, they discovered that he was taking his 6-year-old to school at the time and was obviously concerned about being late. It goes without saying that speeding while you have a young child on board is never a smart thing to do and writing on Instagram, the Utah Highway Patrol said these kinds of incidents are happening far too often.

