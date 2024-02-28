WATCH: San Francisco Arsonist Begins Targeting Teslas

San Francisco authorities are investigating two incidents in which a pair of Tesla Model Y vehicles caught fire within a span of just two blocks early Saturday morning. Footage of one of the incidents shows an unidentified individual lighting what appears to be paper on fire and placing it atop one of the electric crossover’s tires, leading to an intense blaze. The Model Y, whose arsonist was caught on camera, was located on Shipley Street, while the other vehicle was situated on Bonifacio Street. The owner of the first Tesla, Van Vuong, resides in Seattle, Washington. He was in San Francisco for the weekend visiting his sons at dentistry school when the fire occurred, he told SFGate. He didn’t learn of the fire until he went out to take it for a drive later that morning and found only ashes. Arsonist sets 2 @Tesla Model Y's, 1 blk apart, on fire in SF SOMA early Saturday morning. Exclusive video of man lighting papers he put on top of tire. Sped up vid shows flames destroy SUV. Owner asks why target Tesla. @KPIXtv story w/ vid & interview:https://t.co/6RkSOduUBo pic.twitter.com/4ZLOJVdnZd — Da Lin (@DaKPIX) February 26, 2024









