WATCH: San Francisco Policies Lead To Car Breakins Being Up 750% Over Last Year

Agent009 submitted on 11/1/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:12:43 AM

Views : 404 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

San Francisco has a serious issue with car break-ins and new dashcam footage shows a brazen thief stealing bags from two vehicles in broad daylight.

 

The video initially shows an individual wearing a hoodie breaking the window of a Toyota Sienna and proceeding to steal a backpack from the second row. The thief, along with his accomplice in a black Audi, then drive up a few feet and find their next target, a silver Ford Explorer. Once again, the thief breaks one of the rear side windows and steals a backpack.
 



Read Article


WATCH: San Francisco Policies Lead To Car Breakins Being Up 750% Over Last Year

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)