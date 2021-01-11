WATCH: San Francisco Policies Lead To Car Breakins Being Up 750% Over Last Year

San Francisco has a serious issue with car break-ins and new dashcam footage shows a brazen thief stealing bags from two vehicles in broad daylight.

The video initially shows an individual wearing a hoodie breaking the window of a Toyota Sienna and proceeding to steal a backpack from the second row. The thief, along with his accomplice in a black Audi, then drive up a few feet and find their next target, a silver Ford Explorer. Once again, the thief breaks one of the rear side windows and steals a backpack.

