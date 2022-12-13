WATCH: Santa Lays Off Reindeer Due To Rising Cost Of Feed Will Use Jet Powered Sleigh Instead

Santa's overdue to trade in his old ride for a new Christmas cruiser. How about a jet-powered sleigh? There's one out there. The sleigh is the work of one Robert Maddox, a self-taught tinkerer famous for his madcap builds. Known colloquially as The Rocketman, his hobby involves strapping roaring pulsejet engines to everything from go-karts to motorbikes and even skateboards. If his work reminds you of Wile E. Coyote, that's no coincidence. The accident-prone canid is one of Maddox's prime inspirations, as The Drive learned in an interview with Maddox earlier this year. The sleigh follows on from Maddox's earlier go-kart, known as The Beast. It features three large pulsejet engines mounted to the back of the tube steel frame, which run primarily on propane. In the place of the Beast's wheels, though, Maddox fitted skis, creating a jet sleigh to blast around on the snowy plains.







