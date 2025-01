You might think this video comes from Texas, but not this time. A broadcaster in China mounted a 500,000-lumen flashlight on his car to get revenge on drivers who turned on their high beams. It seems Texans aren't the only ones that can't stand those with their high beams on the back roads.



