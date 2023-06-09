WATCH: Scorched Mercedes EQE EVs Dunked In Water In Car Carrier Salvage Operation

Vehicles that were aboard the ill-fated Fremantle Highway have begun to be offloaded as professionals begin the arduous task of recovery.

On the 24th of July, a fire broke out on the vessel, which was on its way from Germany to Egypt with 3,000 cars. The blaze started off the coast of the Netherlands, with one crew member losing their life and several others sustaining injuries.

Initial reports suspected that an EV may have started the blaze. However, speaking to Dutch press, Peter Berdowski, CEO of the Boskalis Salvage Company, later said that at least 1,000 cars seemed to be in good condition and perfectly moveable, including the 500 EVs.





