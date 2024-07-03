WATCH: Scout Motors Takes A Shot At Ford And Chevrolet 4x4s

Ahead of its upcoming relaunch, Scout Motors has fired shots at the Ford Bronco and rivals in a new video that showcases the automaker's past, present, and future.

The clip centers around Scout's beginnings and the creation of a simple, utilitarian, yet rugged off-roader that could also serve as a family vehicle. The company claims the Scout was the first SUV. While many will contest that statement, there's no denying the Scout name was associated with tough 4x4s long before there was a Ford Bronco.





