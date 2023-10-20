WATCH: Second Ferrari Movie Trailer Promises Plenty Of Action

The second trailer for the highly-anticipated Enzo Ferrari biopic has landed, giving us a glimpse of what's stacking up to be a multi-faceted film. While the first trailer gave us an insight into how Adam Driver will portray Ferrari as a fallible, emotional man, the second trailer focuses more on business and racing, with some additional emotional moments thrown in.



As we mentioned in our earlier trailer breakdown, this is going to be a violent movie. The director, Michael Mann, stated that he's not going to shy away from showing the aftermath of terrible crashes, and in this latest trailer, we get to see some of those incidents, albeit toned down a bit.











