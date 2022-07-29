WATCH: Secretary Pete Buttigieg LEARNS How Much Electricity Is Used Charging EV's Vs. Air Conditioning A House? WHICH Do YOU Think Uses MORE Energy?

Our transportation Secretary learns the numbers and facts on EV charging for average USA households.



Do you know these facts on usage?



And if you're one of those who says 'well i charge at night', you realize your energy to charge is coming from coal and natural gas then, not solar?



Bottom line...NO way the gov't will EVER meet the goals required for infrastructure to be able to service the percentages of EV's they say must be sold by 2030. We're all dreaming if we think they will pull it off.



You watch, these goals will slip to AT LEAST mid-2030's.











