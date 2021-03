General Motors Truck Company (GMC) released a video of its upcoming Hummer EV using its CrabWalk feature and performing 360-degree turns in cold-weather conditions.

The company sent a preproduction Hummer EV to GM’s test facility to try out the electric vehicle’s 4-wheel steering and CrabWalk feature in -6 degree temperature. “Get a sneak peek at how the world’s first all-electric super truck spends a snow day,” GMC wrote.