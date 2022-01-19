WATCH: See Why Automated Driving Expert Gives Tesla's Autopilot A Failing Grade

Brad Templeton has been working with computers since way way back in the day (dude helped port VisiCalc to the Commodore Pet in 1979, for example) and has been involved with automated vehicle development since 2007, writing extensively about them, and then joining Google’s team (that later became Waymo) in 2010. Templeton has been in the driving automation space for years, and I think he’s someone with a perspective worth listening to when it comes to automated driving. He recently became one of The Chosen to get Tesla’s FSD Beta software to try, and he found it “terrible. I mean really bad.” He explains his reasoning in a video with examples, so, you know, if you’re filling up with rage, maybe just take a moment to watch it.







