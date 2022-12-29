WATCH: Self Appointed Car Expert Scotty Kilmer Takes On The Ford Maverick

Scotty Kilmer became acquainted with the all-new Maverick in January 2022. Back then, he likened the Cactus Gray-painted truck in his driveway to the Model T, referring to the best-in-segment value of these vehicles.



The Maverick and Model T are similar in other areas as well. For example, the Model T’s platform saw a plethora of applications, including auto-to-tractor conversions and firefighting vehicles. The Maverick’s platform is referred to as the C2, and it currently underpins compact-sized vehicles that include the China-only Evos, Bronco Sport, and the Escape.







