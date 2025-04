A Huawei M7 with Huawei’s Advanced Driving System (ADS) 2.0 crashed into a person and some cars at an Auto Show. It should have been going at low speed in a parking lot situation.

Huawei M7 lost control in Shenyang Auto Expo. pic.twitter.com/xIColFCsOa — Ray (@ray4tesla) April 14, 2025

