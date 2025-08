As Tesla aims to expand its Robotaxi service to as many American cities as possible, one of its driverless cabs needed remote help to get out of a busy parking lot. An autonomous Tesla Model Y that picked up a passenger in Austin, Texas, found it impossible to exit a busy parking lot, so it just kept driving in circles, trying to find a way out.



INTERVENTION: Tesla Robotaxi Stuck In A Loop



In my 16th Robotaxi ride, I threw a curveball at Robotaxi by having it pick me up in a busy parking lot near an event center. The usual parking lot exit was coned off by parking lot attendants which resulted in some difficulties for… pic.twitter.com/sPHkGHYFXK — Dan Burkland (@DBurkland) July 25, 2025





Read Article