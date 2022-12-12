WATCH: Semi Rolls Over On To Crash Site After Californians Struggle With Rain

First responders have been lucky to escape injury after a large truck crashed and fell from a highway onto the scene of a previous accident.

Dramatic footage shared to social media shows an SUV and a rolled semi-truck blocking the road near the Highway 14 / 5 Freeway interchange in Santa Clarita, California. This first crash occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Friday morning.



As emergency personnel were attending to the scene, a separate truck lost control on the roadway just above the crash at 7:24 a.m. Footage shows this second truck flipping over the guard rail and landing on the sight of the previous crash, eventually coming to a rest on the SUV and the rolled semi-truck.



