WATCH: Seven Injured Including Children As DWI Accident Mows Through Crowded NYC Outdoor Dining Structure

Dramatic surveillance video has captured the moment a suspected DWI driver allegedly caused a multi-vehicle crash in Manhattan that left seven injured, including two young children, and completely destroyed an outdoor dining structure.



The chaotic incident occurred just after 8.30am on Friday in Midtown when the driver of a white van crashed into a black Toyota Camry on the corner of 50th Street and 2nd Avenue.



At least seven people were injured, including the driver and passenger in the black car. Five pedestrians also suffered injuries, including two children aged five and seven, who were struck by debris. ?







Read Article