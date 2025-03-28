WATCH: Shaquille O'Neal Forgets He Ordered A 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ Until It Arrived

Shaquille O'Neal ordered a 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ in January, asked a luxury car dealership to customize it so he could fit inside it, paid over $160,000 for the car and customization, and then totally forgot about it.

The luxury dealership brought the electric Cadillac to Shaq's home and filmed everything. The video starts with Big Shaq in the doorway, looking surprised. He wasn't expecting guests, and by no means was he expecting a car. He looked confused as he opened the door.

"What's that?" he asked as he walked out of his mansion into the driveway, where the SUV was waiting for him. His brand-new EV is painted black and rides on Travis Scott-style Cactus Jack 26-inch monobloc aftermarket alloys from Forgiato Design, while the largest stock wheels measure 24 inches.