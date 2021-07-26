WATCH: Shop Owner Worried As Tesla Model S Plaid Goes On The Dyno

Tesla Model S Plaid's dyno test results are one of the topics that interest a lot of Tesla and performance enthusiasts.

A proper test might be challenging due to exceptionally high power (1,020 hp or about 760 kW) and high instant torque of the all-wheel-drive, tri-motor Tesla, which already scared some of the dyno shop owners how are worried about their equipment.

In the latest video, DragTimes visited the HPLogic dyno shop to try the Plaid with a plan to start gently on the accelerator and then maybe try hard from 40 mph (64 km/h).



