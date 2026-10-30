WATCH: Sinister Looking ABT Audi RS5 Avant Arrives With More Power And Aggressive Looks

Having left its mark recently on quite a few models, including the Audi RS 3, RS Q8, and RS 7, to name but some, ABT Sportsline is now back under the limelight with an entirely new project called the RS5-R. As we told you in the title, and as its name implies, it is based on the new generation Audi RS 5, which definitely does not lack in the power department. However, the tuner decided to boost its oomph to new impressive levels, so this machine now has more power than numerous previous-generation supercars. And we are still talking about a premium compact model with a five-door body style in this case, because the pictured ride is an Avant, and that is Audi slang for station wagon.













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