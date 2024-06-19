WATCH: Sleek Kia EV4 Fastback Captured In The Wild

Kia is launching its new low-cost EV4 next year. Ahead of its official debut, the Kia EV4 was captured out in the wild. Check out the unique back end in the new video below.

The EV4 is part of Kia’s new affordable electric car lineup introduced in October. It will follow the EV3, revealed earlier this year.



Kia opened EV3 orders in Korea last week with a starting price of $30,700 (KRW 42.08 million). After incentives, Kia expects EV3 prices to start at $29,200 (KRW 39.95 million).

The compact electric SUV features the style and tech of the larger EV9 but in a smaller, more affordable package.









