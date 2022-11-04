WATCH: Sleeping Tesla Driver Careens Down Texas Sidewalk

A driver who fell asleep behind the wheel of a Tesla careened onto a sidewalk in Hamlin, Texas, last week, just missing two women who had been taking a smoke break outside moments earlier, authorities said.



Two female police dispatchers were smoking cigarettes while standing on the sidewalk outside the police department on Wednesday, Hamlin Police Chief Bobby Evans said.



CCTV footage shows that moments after the women head back inside, a Tesla speeds onto the sidewalk and crashes alongside the building.





