WATCH: Sleepy Driver In A Genesis Goes On A Fast And Furious Rampage

Dashcam footage captured in Korea has captured the unsettling sight of a Genesis luxury sedan losing control on the road. The vehicle collides with one car, proceeds to crash into another, and bizarrely continues its erratic path. The chaos only comes to an end when the automobile finally encounters construction debris that causes it to overturn. This accident has sparked numerous questions regarding the circumstances surrounding it. According to reports from local news sources in Korea, the incident involved a fatigued driver operating a Genesis sedan, likely a a G80 model (though the camera angle makes it difficult to discern, and it might be a G90). Video footage of the collision depicts the car accelerating from behind and subsequently colliding with a Kia sedan in front of it.











