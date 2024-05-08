WATCH: Small Town Karen Takes Down A Police Cruiser In Panic Fit

The tiny town of Alliance, Ohio is home to fewer than 30,000 people and it isn’t too often that anything there makes national news. That’s different this week though as a woman suspected of domestic violence took things from bad to worse. After officers approached her she decided to ram their vehicles and it’s all on bodycam. Authorities haven’t released the name of the suspect but video shows police asking her to exit her vehicle during a traffic stop. It appears as though she ignores them completely as she films the encounter from inside of her Mazda SUV. At one stage early on she says “He needs to stay away from me,” but it’s unclear who she’s speaking of.











