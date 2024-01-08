WATCH: Snapchat Blamed For Injuries After Crash When Teen Used Filter To Broadcast 107 MPH Speed

The company behind social media world’s Snapchat can’t shake the bad publicity resulting from a controversial Speed Filter, even though it withdrew the function in 2021. Last week a Judge in Georgia, ruled that Snapchat’s current CEO, Evan Spiegel, must face questions in a lawsuit brought against a woman who badly injured the driver of another car in a high-speed crash while allegedly using the app. Snapchat’s Speed Filter was a digital speedometer superimposed on whatever image the user’s smartphone camera was seeing. The filter was introduced in 2013 and unsurprisingly it quickly found itself being used not only by passengers in cars, but drivers too, who shared images of how many mph they’d coaxed out of their cars.











Read Article