WATCH: Snowy Roads Lead To Massive 40 Car Pile Up In Wisconsin

Interstate 94 in west-central Wisconsin was the site of a massive wreck early Thursday morning when a tractor trailer slid on the icy pavement into the median. The truck caught fire and trapped two cars underneath, consequently resulting in a string of separate collisions. Somehow, authorities report no one was seriously injured. In total, 40 vehicles — many of them also semi trucks — were involved in the accident that shut down a 40-mile section of highway between Black River Falls and Foster. The closure is expected to last into the evening, according to a post on the Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook page. Judging from the images and amateur footage, it isn’t hard to tell why.







