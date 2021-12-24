WATCH: Snowy Roads Lead To Massive 40 Car Pile Up In Wisconsin

Agent009 submitted on 12/24/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:44:21 AM

Views : 518 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Interstate 94 in west-central Wisconsin was the site of a massive wreck early Thursday morning when a tractor trailer slid on the icy pavement into the median. The truck caught fire and trapped two cars underneath, consequently resulting in a string of separate collisions. Somehow, authorities report no one was seriously injured.

In total, 40 vehicles — many of them also semi trucks — were involved in the accident that shut down a 40-mile section of highway between Black River Falls and Foster. The closure is expected to last into the evening, according to a post on the Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook page. Judging from the images and amateur footage, it isn’t hard to tell why.



Read Article


WATCH: Snowy Roads Lead To Massive 40 Car Pile Up In Wisconsin

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)