WATCH: Social Media Influencer Arrested After Dumping BMW In A Spanish Creek

A popular British social media influencer was arrested by the police in Marbella, Spain last week and hit with multiple charges for dumping a BMW E46 3-Series near a river.

A video posted to YouTube by 27-year-old Ryan Taylor shows him and his mates driving the BMW around a field, powersliding it through corners and jumping over various bumps. At one point, the group of friends drive around while one of them sits on the hood and hangs on for dear life. The ‘fun’ only stops when a couple of hoses across the underside of the car are broken, putting an end to it all.



