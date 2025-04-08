WATCH: Social Media Influencer's Tesla Registration Expires And She Can't Pair Her Phone, So She Trades It In For An E-Tron

A Tesla owner said she traded in her EV for a new car because she was having difficulty connecting her phone via Bluetooth and its registration was up. Social media user Chels (@chelschachelso) shared her purchasing decision in a viral video that’s accrued more than 89,000 views. Chels begins her video recording her face as she sits in a car. “Girl math. My registration was out and my phone wouldn’t connect to my Tesla. So I bought a new car on my way home,” she writes in a text overlay of her video. Then, she quickly pans her video to briefly show off her new ride, which, judging from the steering wheel, looks like an Audi e-tron model. Afterward, she directs the camera lens back to her face. Chels brings her fingers up to her lips as if to intone that she’s blushing over her decision before her video comes to a close.



