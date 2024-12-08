WATCH: Social Media Reviewer Says Buy Anything OTHER Than This Lexus Model

In recent years, Toyota’s brands have earned a reputation for developing highly efficient and decently performant hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The recently revamped Prius Prime and the Rav4 Prime have received praise from consumers and automotive journalists alike.

But the group’s all-electric offerings like the bZ4X and Solterra have been compromised, seemingly by design. Unfortunately, the Lexus RZ 450e doesn’t do anything to change this perception.

“It’s nice inside and the one customer I could imagine is people who really like Lexus who want to go electric.” Explains Marques from the YouTube channel Auto Focus. “But unfortunately, you’ll see why you shouldn’t get this one.”







