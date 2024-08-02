WATCH: Somehow A Toyota Supra Wipes Out Entering A Highway

The recipe for a sports car is quite simple: place a powerful engine in the front, send its power to the rear wheels, and remove any extraneous bits. While intoxicating, this recipe can also lead to unfortunate consequences if you’re too heavy-footed, as one Toyota driver recently learned.

In videos shared to a number of Instagram accounts, a silver Toyota Supra Mk5 can be seen losing control while driving onto a highway. The BMW-powered coupe then pirouettes across four lanes of traffic, and into an unsuspecting Subaru Ascent whose only crime was trying to use a public road.




