WATCH: Someone Got Drunk Enough To Build A 6x6 Lamborghini Urus

A Lamborghini Urus 6x6 has popped up online, or at least, we think it's a true 6x6. The limited information about this six-wheeled, stretched Urus online doesn't specify if the third axle is powered by the engine or if it was simply added to the body to create the dramatic appearance. To make room for that third axle, this Urus also has an elongated roofline and a fat D-pillar that likely creates some hilariously big blind spots. Nothing about the design has improved the visual appeal of the Urus, and the 6x6 SUV's transformation here still seems to be a work in progress, as the additional body panels haven't been color-matched to the original paintwork yet. There are definitely more convincing 6x6 vehicles out there.

