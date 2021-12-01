WATCH: Sony Reveals Vision S EV Sedan Testing In Austria

When we first saw the Sony Vision-S back at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2020), what immediately struck us was the fact that it looked like a production-ready vehicle. Sony made it clear back then that it was most certainly not intended for production, yet it kept dropping hints that it actually had different plans.

What hints? Well, just less than a year ago, it published a video showing a Vision-S prototype that announced it had been returned from Las Vegas (where CES was held) to Graz, Austria, where the vehicle had been engineered in collaboration with Magna Steyr and built on what is presumed to be the latter’s proprietary platform. Furthermore, Sony also said that it was bringing the vehicle back in order to prepare it for test drives on public roads.



