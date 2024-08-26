WATCH: South Korea Clamps Down On EV Battery Construction After Catastophic Fire

South Korea is taking further steps to quell fears among locals about electric vehicle fires by mandating car manufacturers to disclose their battery suppliers and introducing a new battery certification scheme.

Over the weekend, the Korean government and the conservative People Power Party (PPP) revealed they would introduce the new battery certification program in October, as opposed to February 2025 when it was initially due to be implemented. This will require manufacturers to get approval from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport to confirm their products conform to local safety standards. Previously, this had only been voluntary.











