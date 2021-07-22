WATCH: Southern California Robbery Suspect Leads Police On A 160 MPH Chase

High-speed chases, particularly in Southern California, seem like they get more dangerous every time they happen. And they happen a lot here, with one of the latest yesterday, as local news reported on a dangerous high-speed chase that saw a suspect reaching speeds over 160 mph. The chase began in the Fairfax district of L.A. LAPD responded to a call about a break-in at a house in the neighborhood early that morning. The driver fled in a BMW stolen from the location, according to local reports, though it’s not known if the vehicle that was stolen belonged to the house the suspect robbed.







