WATCH: Southern California Sees Spike In Toyota Truck Wheel Thefts

Car ownership has its ups and downs and of all the things you can have happen, walking outside to find the wheels of your car missing is one of the most frustrating. This year, this has become an increasingly common scenario for San Diego residents.

The San Diego Police Department says that since January this year, it has been told of roughly 25 cases of wheels and tires being removed from vehicles overnight. These thefts happened in areas including San Diego itself, Carlsbad, Oceanside, San Marcos, and Escondido. Thieves appear particularly fond of Toyota models.





 


