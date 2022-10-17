WATCH: St Louis Street Race Kills One And Injures Five Others

There’s no question that many in the automotive enthusiast community love speed and that at times, exercise questionable judgment. A new video from a street racing accident in St. Louis demonstrates just how tragic the consequences can be when a person behind the wheel engages in street racing. The clip shows a crash that killed one innocent bystander and injured four others. The wreck took place Monday around 5:00 p.m. in northern St. Louis on Kingshighway Boulevard according to authorities. A camera near the intersection caught the entire event. From what we can see, the two Ford Mustangs enter the left side of the frame well after a silver Chevrolet Cobalt had entered the intersection.







