WATCH: Star Studded "Maserati The Brothers" Trailer Drops

Racing drama is coming back to theaters, putting Hollywood icons back on the silver screen! The “Maserati: The Brothers” official trailer just dropped, and it looks like the world of racing will hold its breath once more. Cinema titans such as Al Pacino and Anthony Hopkins will be in the high-octane auto biopics.

The two-minute trailer offers a first glimpse into the drama that surrounds one of the most iconic brands in motor racing in the early 20th century, Maserati. The movie tracks the earliest days of the brand when the brothers, Alfieri, Bind, and Carlo Maserati, founded their first workshop in a small garage in Bologna, Italy.









