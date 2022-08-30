WATCH: State Forbids Town From Writing Speeding Tickets

It sounds like any lead-footed driver's fever dream. The small town of Menifee, Arkansas, has been banned from writing speeding tickets for the next year by sheer merit of being a speed trap, reports THV 11. The tiny town—population 274—ran afoul of Arkansas' anti-speed-trap laws that prohibit more than 30% of a town's revenue from coming from traffic citations. In Menifee, an audit found that traffic fines comprised over half of the town's revenue. "Clearly, they were writing substantially more tickets than other communities that were similarly sized," 15th District Prosecuting Attorney Tom Tatum told THV 11. Tatum worked on the audit of the town's finances, which found that the city took in over $120,000 in traffic fines during 2020 alone.



Read Article