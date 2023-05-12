WATCH: State Trooper Has No Problem Putting A Honda Into The Trees At Over 100 MPH

The PIT maneuver is a controversial tactic some law enforcement agencies use to hopefully end a pursuit. One part of the problem is that they’re not always the safest way to reduce the threat. An Arkansas State Police (ASP) officer who appears to be named Bob Love willingly used the tactic against a Honda at over 105 mph (168 km/h) demonstrates that on his own dashcam.



We’ve covered the various different methods that different police departments attempt to stop chases. Each has pros and cons and there doesn’t seem to be any surefire way to eliminate danger to those surrounding a chase including the officer(s), the suspect(s), and the public in general. Still, it’s unlikely that intentionally wrecking a person at over 100 mph (160 km/h) isn’t at least a little bit negligent.











Read Article